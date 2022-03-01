5-year-old boy killed, 3 injured in slab collapse mishap at Kurla
Mumbai: A five-year-old boy died and three others were injured after a portion of the slab in a shop on the first floor collapsed on an eatery below in Kurla on Monday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.
Officials said that the incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Monday on the ground plus one structure on Ram Manohar Lohia Marg near Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station in Kurla (West).
The deceased boy was identified as Afan Khan while three others -- Rafiq Shaikh (46), Irfan Khan (33) and Mohammed Jikran (06) -- were injured and were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi and Bhabha Hospitals.
“It was a ground plus one structure and the ceiling of the upper structure collapsed and crashed below. This was an MHADA regulated building and was a shop. The slab of the shop collapsed and the victims were in the eatery below.”
The officials are investigating if there were any illegalities in the structure in question.
Further, on Monday, a level two minor fire was reported in a ground plus 11 storey building named NG Royale Park in Kanjurmarg area of central suburbs. The incident was reported at 1.32 pm, and the fire was extinguished by 3.30 pm. 10 fire vehicles were rushed to the spot, and no injuries were reported due to the incident.
