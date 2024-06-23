 5-year-old dies by drowning in biogas pit in Mira Road | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5-year-old dies by drowning in biogas pit in Mira Road

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 23, 2024 07:08 AM IST

According to the police, the boy, identified as Shreyas Soni, was a resident of Shiv-Shakti Nagar in Penkarpada, Mira Road East

MUMBAI: A five-year-old boy who went missing on Friday morning was found dead inside a pit dug for a biogas project by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. The Kashmira police in Mira Road subsequently registered a case against unknown officials of the corporation in connection with the incident.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the boy, identified as Shreyas Soni, was a resident of Shiv-Shakti Nagar in Penkarpada, Mira Road East. His father Monu Soni, 34, runs a paan shop in Dadar.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“On Friday, when Monu Soni was at work, he received a call from his wife Pooja saying Shreyas been missing since he went out to play in the morning,” said a police officer. The mother and other family members began looking for the boy in the locality and found that he had fallen inside a biogas pit filled with rainwater. “Accordingly, Pooja informed her husband, who was on the way back to Mira Road,” the officer added.

The biogas pit was located behind the Jijamata Garden, where Shreyas had gone to play. Fire brigade officials retrieved him from the pit and rushed him to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi General Hospital in Bhayandar West, where he was declared brought dead.

“We have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people. The father has alleged negligence on the part of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation staffers as they knew the biogas project was closed and the pit was open. Since the pit was filled with water, it was difficult to locate it,” said the police officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / 5-year-old dies by drowning in biogas pit in Mira Road
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On