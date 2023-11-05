close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / 6 bikers held for performing stunts in Bandra

6 bikers held for performing stunts in Bandra

ByPayal Gwalani
Nov 05, 2023 07:12 AM IST

Six men were arrested in Mumbai for performing bike stunts on the road leading to the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Their bikes were seized and they were charged with rash and negligent driving and endangering the lives of others.

MUMBAI: Six men have been arrested on Saturday for performing bike stunts on the road leading to the Bandra Worli Sea Link. Their bikes were also seized by the police. According to the police, they had started the nakabandi at KC Road in Bandra West on Friday night. Around 2.30 am on Saturday, six bikers rode from the Sea Link Road towards Lilawati Hospital.

Identified as Shehbaz Sayyed, 27, Hasnat Sheikh, 24, Arshadali Rayan, 27, Bilal Momin, 24, Rehan Memon, 19, and Shlok Singh, 25, they were found to be speeding and performing stunts.

“When the on-duty officers waved at them to stop, the bikers, instead started speeding in the other direction. This game of stuntmen starts as soon as the evening falls on Sea Link Road that is why we have acted against such stuntmen by imposing the blockade on Friday,” said a senior officer from Bandra police.

The officer also said that there is continuous VIP movement on the road leading from Bandra to Sea Link. The convoys of the chief minister and many other ministers also pass by this road as well, making it one of the more sensitive routes. “The stunts, that these bikers perform include wheelies, racing, and swing driving. These can endanger the lives of those performing the stunts as well as those around them,” said the officer. The blockade on Friday was planned by the police to catch the stuntmen in the act. All the six accused were booked under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

