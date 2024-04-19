6 booked for taking loans of 26.68L using forged documents

MUMBAI: The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police on Tuesday booked six people for taking a personal loan of ₹26.68 lakh from a private bank by submitting forged documents. After noticing some discrepancies in their applications and video KYCs, the bank officials cross-verified their Aadhaar card numbers when they realised the scam. HT Image

The complaint filed by the regional manager, risk containment unit of the bank, stated that his team had noticed some discrepancies in the loan applications of six applicants belonging to aspirants identified as Amit Kumar Sharma, Abhishek Agrawal, Ramesh Kumar, Varun Sharma, Vivek Singh and Darshan Singh.

The manager further told the police that he started scrutinizing these applications more stringently after the discrepancies were pointed out to him. “These applications came through digital means to avail personal loans. I realised that the pictures submitted along with their applications did not match with their faces in the video KYCs,” he said.

He started investigating the information provided on the government websites based on their documents like Aadhaar card and PAN card. The pictures on the cards on the website and those sent with the application were not the same even though the names and other details remained the same, he later found.

“All applicants had asked for small accounts up to ₹5 lakh, which together amounted to ₹26.68 lakh. The bank filed a formal complaint against them based on which we have booked the six accused on Tuesday,” said an officer from BKC police.

The accused are booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating by dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.