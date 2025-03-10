6 injured after 2 vehicle collisions near bridge in Thane West

THANE: A three-vehicle collision on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Cadbury Bridge in Thane (West) on Sunday left multiple people injured and caused significant traffic disruption. The accused driver of a dumper, which collided first, has fled. Thane, India - March 09, 2025: A dumper loaded with soil hit a four-wheeler and a tempo near Cadbury Bridge in Thane at midnight on Eastern express highway thane , damaging the four-wheeler and injuring six passengers trapped in the vehicles. They were taken out by fire brigade personnel and admitted to a nearby hospital for further treatment, two of whom are seriously injured ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, March -09, 2025. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

According to an official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), at 1.26am, a driver of a Tata dumper, carrying soil from Mulund Check Naka to Kasheli dumping ground, lost control of the vehicle. This dumper crashed into a Tata 710 Eicher truck, which was moving ahead of him. The impact caused the truck to collide with a nearby Tata Punch car, where a family was travelling towards their house in Anand Nagar, Ghodbunder Road.

The series of collisions left two passengers in the car, Rahul Jawale, 36, the driver, and his wife Swati Jawale, 35, trapped inside. Teams from Rabodi police, traffic police, RDMC, the fire brigade, and emergency medical services rushed to the scene. Fire brigade personnel, along with disaster management officials and passersby, rescued the trapped occupants. Their two children - 12-year-old Swara Jawale and one-year-old Shambhavi Jawale, sustained minor injuries.

“Two passengers were stuck inside the car, and our team worked swiftly with hydraulic rescue tools to ensure their safe extraction. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported,” said an RDMC official.

The others injured were identified as Priyanka Vijay Bagul, 38, and Shaurya Vijay Bagul, 16, who were travelling in the truck. All six injured were rushed to Bethany Hospital, Thane, for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to locate the dumper driver, who fled the scene. “A case has been registered. The Thane residents in the car were travelling from Marine Drive, returning home from a function. They required treatment but others were discharged soon,” said a senior police official. Authorities said strict legal action will be taken against the accused once apprehended.

Traffic Disruption

Due to the accident, traffic on the Cadbury Bridge towards Ghodbunder Road was halted for nearly an hour. Vehicles were diverted to the service road, causing slow-moving traffic.

Officials confirmed that the accident-damaged vehicles were later moved to the roadside, and normal traffic flow was restored.