Navi Mumbai: Complaints of muddy and yellowish tap water continue to pour in from several parts of Navi Mumbai and CIDCO nodes, even as the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) declared water supplied across the city safe for consumption based on laboratory tests of 663 samples. 663 samples pass tests, but Navi Mum’s muddy water complaints persist

The complaints have emerged from areas including Nerul, Juinagar, Ghansoli, Kopar Khairane, Kharghar and Kamothe, bringing the Morbe Dam-based water distribution system under scrutiny.

The issue surfaced after repair work was carried out in May on the 2,200-mm-diameter Morbe transmission pipeline.

Many residents say the discoloured water has forced many households to stop relying on tap water for drinking. Rahul Kadam, a resident of Bonkode in Kopar Khairane, said his family has been purchasing bottled water regularly.

“We have had to buy 20-litre water cans because we do not feel comfortable consuming the tap water,” Kadam said.

Mushaid Khan, another resident of Kopar Khairane, claimed he had fallen ill and that several others in the locality had reported similar health concerns. Similar concerns have been raised in Nerul, where resident Shilpa Mahajan said there has been no satisfactory solution so far.

Following complaints from across the city, Mayor Sujata Patil ordered a special inspection drive and directed officials to identify the cause of the problem.

The NMMC said it tested 663 samples collected from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant, service reservoirs and distribution points and found them compliant with drinking water standards.

Patil said complaints would be investigated individually and cautioned against directly linking all cases of illness to water contamination. “All complaints of vomiting and illness cannot automatically be attributed to water contamination alone and may also be linked to prevailing weather conditions,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Kamothe Colony Forum has demanded greater transparency and independent testing of water samples. CIDCO has also sought an explanation from the NMMC after receiving repeated complaints from residents in Kharghar and Kamothe.

NMMC additional city engineer Arvind Shinde said complaints had reduced substantially in recent days. “We are continuing washout and flushing operations in areas where complaints persist. Water samples are being collected and tested, and leakages in parts of the network are being repaired,” he said.