66-year-old man dies after being run over by dumper

Thane: A 66-year-old man from Ghodbunder died on Tuesday after a dumper rammed into him from behind and he came under the rear wheel of the dumper. The police have arrested the dumper driver, Ramesh Singh, 44, a resident of Kharigao. The incident occurred around 10.30 am when Hemant Patel was on his two-wheeler going towards Thane from the Ghodbunder area. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 10.30 am when Hemant Patel was on his two-wheeler going towards Thane from the Ghodbunder area. “At the same time, a cargo dumper coming from behind hit his scooter hard, and he fell,” said an officer from Kapurbawdi police station. “He was bleeding profusely from his head. He was immediately admitted to the District Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The accused has been booked under section 304 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

After the accident, Residents of the Sukkur Garden area of Ghodbunder have taken to X tagging the TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) to call out bad road conditions and metro work mismanagement leading to increasing traffic and accidents on the road every day. One of the users, Sneha @QueenofThane, tweeted, “A biker died on the spot at Kapurbawdi near Vijay Sales, due to poor road conditions. @TMCaTweetAway you are responsible for such accidents.”