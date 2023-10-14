69-year-old man dies in accident on WEH

Mumbai: A senior citizen died after a motorcycle rammed into him in Goregaon on Wednesday evening. The police have booked the unknown biker, who was riding the two-wheeler, and have launched a manhunt for the same. HT Image

According to the police, the accused left his vehicle and fled after realising he could be arrested as the victim – Bubhaji Jambhulkar, 69, a resident of Lonavala – was grievously injured. On Wednesday, around 9am, the police were informed of an accident under the skywalk on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

“Two policemen reached the spot and found Jambhulkar lying on the road with serious head injuries. They also found a motorcycle and its rider fallen on the road close to Jambhulkar. The policemen noted down the motorcycle’s registration number. But taking advantage of the crowd that had gathered, the motorcyclist got up and fled away without any medical help to the victim nor giving any information to the police,” an officer from the Aarey Sub police station said.

Jambhulkar was rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. “His Mumbai-based daughter was informed of the crash, and the body was then sent for an autopsy,” the officer said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON