7 civic-run school buildings to come up in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: With the increasing number of students enrolling in Navi Mumbai civic schools, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is constructing seven new buildings to accommodate them. HT Image

NMMC has completed four new school buildings; a ground +1 building at plot 8A of sector 30 in Nerul, a G+3 storey, 28 classroom school in the Yadav Nagar slum area, a secondary school at Kukshet and a school at sector 15 in Ghansoli. The rest of the three under-construction buildings are at sector 50 in Nerul, a G+2 storey building at plot 13, in a residential area as per the education department’s demand and at two locations in Kopar Khairane at Shramik Nagar and Kopar Khairane gaon.

These school buildings will be open to the kids for the new academic year.

The education department of NMMC at present runs pre-primary, primary and secondary schools. It has 52 school buildings in which 47,355 students study.

“There are no civic school buildings in places like Yadavnagar and Ghansoli which leads to additional burden in the neighbouring schools. The students from these areas also go there. It leads to congestion,” Rajesh Narvekar, municipal commissioner, said. “To provide a better environment for the students, we got plots transferred from CIDCO and MIDC for the school buildings. The civic engineering department has ensured fully equipped schools for the students.”

NMMC chief engineer Sanjay Desai, said the school buildings constructed are on par with the private school buildings. “We want our students to take pride in going to school where they will get all amenities that the students at private schools get.”

Speaking on the various initiatives taken by the civic body, Narvekar said, “We have initiated Direct Benefit Transfer to the parents of the students. Through the e-mechanism payments for articles that are given free to the students i.e. books, shoes, socks, bags, raincoats, etc. and uniforms will be made directly to the bank account to ensure there is no delay in students getting their articles. It will also become hassle-free for the parents.”

The NMMC has also taken initiatives to get their students to understand the modern advancements in the world better and has also planned trips of students to ISRO in Bengaluru. “It will boost their scientific temperament. Other educational trips have been planned to help them gain knowledge of history, geography, culture and academics,” said Narvekar.

Concluded the commissioner, “We have also taken up innovative ideas under the movement to make education easy by introducing education in an informal environment that will augment the class learning of the students. We are constantly upgrading the quality of education in our schools so that our students have the best opportunities for learning.”