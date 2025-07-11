Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
73-year-old woman crushed to death as engineer loses control over SUV

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The police said that as Taduka tried to park the car outside the building, he lost control of it. “The SUV rammed into the 73-year-old and she came under the front tyre and was dragged for some distance,” said a police officer, adding that Taduka immediately rushed her to the Sion Hospital

MUMBAI: A 73-year-old woman died on Wednesday after being run over by an automatic Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in Matunga. The car belonged to a 39-year-old software engineer who was trying to park it when he accidentally accelerated and hit the woman.

73-year-old Jayaben Parekh lost her life after an SUV hit her in the Matunga area. (Photo by HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)
According to the police, the car’s owner, Manohar Taduka, is a resident of Nerul and had come to meet his sister at the Bhau Daji Lad Road, in Matunga. While he was parking his vehicle, the deceased, Jayabhen Parekh, who lives with her family in Dadar and runs a garment business, was on her way to meet her sister.

The police said that as Taduka tried to park the car outside the building, he lost control of it. “The SUV rammed into the 73-year-old and she came under the front tyre and was dragged for some distance,” said a police officer, adding that Taduka immediately rushed her to the Sion Hospital. Her son, Manoj Parekh, 53, was informed, but by the time he arrived at the hospital, his mother had succumbed to her injuries, the police said.

The police have booked Taduka under sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police added that they have also given a notice to Taduka under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

