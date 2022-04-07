8 arrested by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for cheating people across Mumbai, Navi
The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Zone II, has arrested eight accused hailing from Bihar for cheating several people across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by promising to help withdraw money from ATM and instead exchanging their ATMC cards with blocked ATM cards.
“The modus operandi of the accused was to take a flight to Mumbai, stay in a flat in Nalasopara for a few weeks, cheat a few people and earn money and then again go back to their hometown. They would come back again after they run out of money,” said senior police inspector, Giridhar Gore, from Unit II.
According to police, they were following up with the case and were on the lookout for the accused for the last seven months. They had found CCTV footage of the accused from many ATM centres. In a different case, the police had arrested an accused who identified the gang of eight accused. The gang would target vulnerable people at the ATM centre offering them to help in withdrawing the money and get hold of their four-digit pin. Later, while withdrawing the money, they would exchange the ATM card with a blocked one of the same bank and tell them that the card was not functional and that they should go to the bank to resolve the issue. The police retrieved dump data of the crime spots and found common mobile numbers, and using the location they found the gang when they came to Nalasopara and then nabbed them.
“We recovered 89 ATM cards from the accused. Including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the accused were wanted in 12 cases,” Gore added.
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
-
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
-
Chandigarh municipal body passes resolution to maintain city's UT status
The municipal corporation here passed a resolution on Thursday which states that Chandigarh should remain a union territory, and should also get its own legislative assembly. The development comes as Punjab and Haryana engage in a tussle to stake claim over Chandigarh. Both Punjab and Haryana state assemblies recently passed their respective resolution reiterating their claim over the Union Territory of Chandigarh, their joint capital.
-
Everyone should comply with HC's order on loudspeaker usage: Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said every community should abide by the order of the Karnataka High Court on the use of loudspeakers in religious institutions. Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "Everyone should comply with the orders of the High Court." Asked about Al-Qaida's video over the Hijab row, the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said that the government should act according to its power against the people who try to incite.
