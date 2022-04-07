Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 8 arrested by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for cheating people across Mumbai, Navi
8 arrested by Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for cheating people across Mumbai, Navi

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Zone II, has arrested eight accused hailing from Bihar for cheating several people across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by promising to help withdraw money from ATM and instead exchanging their ATMC cards with blocked ATM cards
The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Zone II, has arrested eight accused for cheating several people across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by promising to help withdraw money from ATM and instead exchanging their ATMC cards with blocked ATM cards. Here the police officials are displaying the recovered items from the accused. (HT PHOTO)
The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Zone II, has arrested eight accused for cheating several people across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by promising to help withdraw money from ATM and instead exchanging their ATMC cards with blocked ATM cards. Here the police officials are displaying the recovered items from the accused. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 06:53 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, Zone II, has arrested eight accused hailing from Bihar for cheating several people across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by promising to help withdraw money from ATM and instead exchanging their ATMC cards with blocked ATM cards.

“The modus operandi of the accused was to take a flight to Mumbai, stay in a flat in Nalasopara for a few weeks, cheat a few people and earn money and then again go back to their hometown. They would come back again after they run out of money,” said senior police inspector, Giridhar Gore, from Unit II.

According to police, they were following up with the case and were on the lookout for the accused for the last seven months. They had found CCTV footage of the accused from many ATM centres. In a different case, the police had arrested an accused who identified the gang of eight accused. The gang would target vulnerable people at the ATM centre offering them to help in withdrawing the money and get hold of their four-digit pin. Later, while withdrawing the money, they would exchange the ATM card with a blocked one of the same bank and tell them that the card was not functional and that they should go to the bank to resolve the issue. The police retrieved dump data of the crime spots and found common mobile numbers, and using the location they found the gang when they came to Nalasopara and then nabbed them.

“We recovered 89 ATM cards from the accused. Including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the accused were wanted in 12 cases,” Gore added.

