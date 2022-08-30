8,400 homes sold totalling ₹630 crore in August; best in a decade for the month
Barring 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down sales, the highest sales recorded in August was in 2018, when 6,862 new home registrations were made
Mumbai August, a typically slow month in home sales, has recorded its best sales in a decade this year, as 8,463 homes were sold generating an overall revenue of ₹630 crore, according to data from the office of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
Barring 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down sales, the highest sales recorded in August was in 2018, when 6,862 new home registrations were made, the data accessed by SquareFeatIndia revealed.
In August 2013, the number of homes registered in Mumbai was 4,779, which went up to 5,031 the following August. In August 2015, the number of homes registered in the city of Mumbai was 5,573, which came down to 5,444 in August 2016. In August 2020, the number of registrations stood at 2,642. By the following year, however, the number of sales recorded in the month of August was 6,784.
However, this year has seen better sales in previous months: In April, 11,743 new registrations were made, and while that dipped to 9,839 in May and 9,919 in June, the number of registrations shot up to 11,340 in July.
“August has historically been a slower month, recording a month-on-month decline in eight out of the last ten years. The rise in Repo rate of 140 bps, leading to a rise in home loan rates, and the increase in stamp duty has had its impact on buyer sentiments. Despite that, Mumbai’s home sales momentum has remained comparatively buoyant and recorded a 20% growth over same period last year. It may hence be too early to assess if the impacts of these rate changes on housing sales are long term. Further, homebuyer sentiments are expected to sustain in the upcoming festive season,” said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm.
Trends show that August, which falls in the middle of the year, sees fewer registrations. They pick up as the festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi, Dusshera and Diwali, as developers also offer discounts around this time.
With Reserve Bank’s three consecutive repo rate hikes, amounting to 140 basis points in a short duration from May 2022 to August 2022, Mumbai witnessed 28% drop in numbers of sales of properties in August 2022 on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, Knight Frank India report released on Tuesday, said.
In the last 10 years, eight out of the 10 August months have recorded a MoM drop in property registrations – August 2018 and 2019 remain an exception to this recording a MoM rise of 7% and 2% respectively, the report said.
According to the consultancy firm, 95% of all property sales registrations in August 2022 were for properties transacted in the same month. About 3% of properties registered in August 2022 were filed in July 2022 and around 2% of these deals were filed in March and June 2022.
Of the total registrations this month, the western suburbs’ share was 57%, one percentage point higher than the previous month’s. The central suburbs’ share was 35%, seven percentage points higher. However, registrations saw a decline in central and south Mumbai, from 8% to 3% and 8% to 4%, respectively, from July to August.
The Repo rate hikes have resulted in a slowdown in registrations as consumers are mostly cautious while purchasing property in anticipation of additional rate hikes effectively leading to a rise in mortgage rates impacting their affordability.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics