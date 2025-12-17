Navi Mumbai: Two employees of a private old-age home in Panvel were booked on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 90-year-old inmate when she complained of ill-treatment, triggering serious concerns over the safety and monitoring of elderly care facilities. 90-year-old assaulted after complaining about ill-treatment in old-age home

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Kandivali West, had been staying at the old-age home for the past few months. During her stay, she was repeatedly ill-treated by the staff, which she conveyed to her niece. “The woman’s complaint to her relatives angered two employees of the old age home, identified as Raju and Anil, both aged around 40. Between December 6 and 7, they allegedly assaulted the woman inside the old-age home premises. They beat her, causing injuries to multiple parts of her body. She was also verbally abused and threatened,” a police officer said.

The abuse came to light when the victim’s niece visited the facility and noticed her injuries, the officer added.

Subsequently, the woman’s niece approached the Panvel police on December 12. After verifying the allegations, a case was registered on December 15 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following this, the police visited the old-age home and conducted an inspection and also recorded the statements of the complainant and the witnesses.