Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

90-year-old assaulted after complaining about ill-treatment in old-age home

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 06:18 am IST

The abuse came to light when the victim’s niece visited the facility and noticed her injuries, the officer added. Subsequently, the woman’s niece approached the Panvel police on December 12

Navi Mumbai: Two employees of a private old-age home in Panvel were booked on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 90-year-old inmate when she complained of ill-treatment, triggering serious concerns over the safety and monitoring of elderly care facilities.

90-year-old assaulted after complaining about ill-treatment in old-age home
90-year-old assaulted after complaining about ill-treatment in old-age home

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Kandivali West, had been staying at the old-age home for the past few months. During her stay, she was repeatedly ill-treated by the staff, which she conveyed to her niece. “The woman’s complaint to her relatives angered two employees of the old age home, identified as Raju and Anil, both aged around 40. Between December 6 and 7, they allegedly assaulted the woman inside the old-age home premises. They beat her, causing injuries to multiple parts of her body. She was also verbally abused and threatened,” a police officer said.

The abuse came to light when the victim’s niece visited the facility and noticed her injuries, the officer added.

Subsequently, the woman’s niece approached the Panvel police on December 12. After verifying the allegations, a case was registered on December 15 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following this, the police visited the old-age home and conducted an inspection and also recorded the statements of the complainant and the witnesses.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / 90-year-old assaulted after complaining about ill-treatment in old-age home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two employees at a Panvel old-age home were booked for assaulting a 90-year-old resident who reported mistreatment, raising alarms about elderly care safety. The victim, who suffered injuries from the attack, alerted her niece, leading to a police investigation. Authorities have since inspected the facility and recorded statements from witnesses and the complainant.