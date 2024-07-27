Mumbai: Days after unbearable stench from a dead rat in the air-conditioning duct forced motormen out of their lobby at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway (CR) is playing Pied Piper. 91 rats (and counting) found in AC duct of CSMT motormen’s lobby

Since Monday, CR’s housekeeping staff has found 91 rats, both dead and alive, in the air conditioning duct of the motormen and guards’ lobby, also known as the running room. And they’re still looking for more.

On Friday, CR’s general manager, RK Yadav, inspected CSMT, including the running room, and met the staff. “We have found 91 rats till now inside the lobby,” said Dr Swapnil Nila, CR’s chief public relations officer.

The administration has also levied a fine of around ₹5 lakh on the contractor in charge of the upkeep and maintenance of the lobby, which is air-conditioned but without any ventilation. To escape the foul stench, the motormen moved their benches, chairs and cupboards outside onto the concourse, opposite platforms 3 and 5. As this is a common area filled with passing commuters, the motormen cordoned the space with a white cloth to maintain privacy.

According to sources within the motormen fraternity, the stench had bothered them since Monday. “The stench has become unbearable, so we all decided to carry the benches outside and temporarily shift on the concourse. We are forced to wear a mask every time we have to go in to [use] the restroom or for any other purpose,” said a CR motorman.

While the official figure is 91, railway union members said the cleaning staff has found nearly 120 rats. “There is a dire need for upkeep and cleanliness of this running room. Simply installing ACs doesn’t ensure a good facility for the staff,” said P Bajpai, president of the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh.

Recently, the railways had showcased facilities provided to its staff at railway stations, like clean rooms and drinking water. Usually, after completing a trip, motormen rest for a while in their lobbies, which are equipped with washrooms, drinking water, lockers and a place to eat.

The CSMT sees around 500,000-600,000 commuters travelling every day between CSMT and Karjat, Kasara and Panvel on the Main and Harbour lines.