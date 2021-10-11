Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ACB starts open inquiry into assets of arrested ACP in Mumbai
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday searched the DN Nagar (Andheri) house of assistant police commissioner Suajata Patil, recently arrested for accepting bribe. The anti-corruption agency has now started an open inquiry to check if she has amassed assets disproportionate to her known source of income.

Patil, an ACP of Meghwadi division, was trapped on October 8 in her office for allegedly demanding 1 lakh bribe and accepting 40,000 bribe from a shop owner. The shop owner had approached Patil as the local police was not taking his complaint regarding a case of trespassing.

Patil had allegedly demanded 1 lakh from the complainant, promising him that his complaint would be lodged and the accused would also not trouble him in the future. The complainant gave Patil the first installment of 10,000 on the same day, the ACB said

The ACB on Friday trapped Patil red handed while accepting 40,000 of the bribe money at her office. “We have commenced an open inquiry. If the inquiry prima facie reveals that Patil had amassed disproportionate assets then a separate case of DPA would be registered against her,” said an ACB officer.

The ACB has also sent a proposal to Mumbai police seeking her suspension.

Patil has been booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On Monday an ACB court remanded Patil to magistrate custody.

