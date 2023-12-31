Accident claims life of 55-year-old biker

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old biker was killed on Friday morning after being struck by a speeding vehicle that fled from the scene. The accident occurred near at Diva near the Kapil Patil bungalow when the victim, Arun Kumar Girdharlal Kanani, was heading towards Thane from Kalyan. HT Image

Kanani was struck from behind and suffered severe injuries on his head and body. A passerby alerted the police and rushed Kanani to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi, where he was declared dead on arrival. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem, said police officials.

A case has been registered under sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash and negligence), and 184, 134(a) (b) of the Motor Vehicle Act at Narpoli police station. Police said they were going through CCTV footage and would identify the vehicle and nab the driver soon.