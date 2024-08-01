Uran murder Accused killed the 20-year-old as she refused to accompany him to Bengaluru: Police

NAVI MUMBAI: A magistrate court at Panvel on Wednesday remanded Daud Shaikh, 23, arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old woman from Uran, to seven days police custody after the Navi Mumbai crime branch informed the court that the murder was premeditated.

The police said the accused was arrested on Tuesday from Karnataka. From a series of confessions made by the accused, police came to know that he had already made up his mind and had travelled from Karnataka with the murder weapon. “Prima facie it appears that the accused was already in possession of the weapon and used it on the day of murder. He was travelling around the city with the weapon,” said Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch.

The murder was allegedly committed after the accused insisted that the victim, Yashashree Shinde, should accompany him to Bangalore. Following his arrival in the city on July 23, the accused met the deceased twice, the police officer said.

“The first meeting was on July 24 wherein they met at Juinagar railway station, and the next meeting was on July 25 near the Uran railway station. In both the meetings, he asked the deceased to accompany him, but she refused. Angry at the rejection, he stabbed her to death in their second meeting,” said Kale.

“Even the meetings between the two were the result of the accused threatening to post their private pics on social media. On one occasion, he had shared some pictures, but those were deleted once the girl reluctantly agreed to meet him. Our technical team is trying to retrieve the deleted pictures,” Kale added.

Among the things police are searching for is the victim’s mobile phone, her handbag and the weapon used in the crime. “From the Call Data Record of the deceased, it was noticed that on the day she was murdered, a distress call was made to a friend. She had sought help from the friend to get her out of the place. However, there was no further interaction owing to poor network,” said another police officer.

The first of the concrete leads that the police pursued was the monetary transaction done by the accused before boarding a bus to Karnataka from Kalamboli. “Before boarding the bus, he withdrew money from an ATM kiosk in Panvel. The person who had transferred the amount to his account eventually paved the way for nabbing him,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, on July 20, just five days before the murder, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the accused by the Panvel court for failing to appear continuously in a September 2019 POCSO case registered on a earlier complaint filed by the father of the deceased. As per the court records, the last appearance by the accused was in January 2023.

In addition to the section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police have also included relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act in the case.