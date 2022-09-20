Activist sits in pothole in Thane to protest against TMC’s inaction

Irked by the bad state of Gokhale Road near Thane railway station, a social activist protested against the civic body by sitting in a pothole.

Many other residents also joined in the protest, shouting slogans against Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for failing to repair the roads.

Activist Sangram Dongre and others raised slogans against TMC commissioner, shouting ‘Save me from the deadly pothole’.

Dongre said, “Even after deaths due to potholes in Thane, the TMC has not repaired the potholes. There are several roads that need immediate attention as they are very deadly. People are still risking their lives on the streets while the officers are least bothered.”

On August 28, 22-year-old Ganesh Fale was returning home after filling petrol in his two-wheeler at 11 pm, riding on Diva Agasan Road when he hit a pothole-ridden patch that threw him off his vehicle. A tanker from the opposite side hit him on the head, killing him.

Another resident, Lucky Khare, 35, who also joined in the protest, said, “This is not the first time we are protesting or raising our voices against bad roads. We had written to the civic body 10 days back. They only look into specific roads that we complain against while the rest are left as they are. Only protests like these can catch their attention.”

An official from TMC said, “The civic commissioner has already given strict instructions to the concerned officials to look into all the potholes whenever there is a dry spell. The officers are accordingly doing the work in all the wards.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON