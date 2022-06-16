Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for allegedly duping woman of 1.90 crore
Actor Karanvir Bohra booked for allegedly duping woman of 1.90 crore

Mumbai: A case has been filed against TV and film actor Karanvir Bohra and his parents for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman to the tune of 1
Mumbai, February 25, 2016 : Karanvir Bohra attended a screening of movie Tere Bin Laden Dead or Alive in Mumbai. (Freelance photo by Shakti Yadav) (Shakti Yadav)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A case has been filed against TV and film actor Karanvir Bohra and his parents for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman to the tune of 1.90 crore. The victim is a fashion designer and also has a garment business.

The complainant has claimed that the actor borrowed the money to make a film and invested it in a production house and did not return the money. The actor allegedly promised to pay her an interest of 2.5% till the entire amount she loaned to him was returned.

Senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade of the Oshiwara police station said, “As per the statement given by the victim, we registered an FIR against Bohra and his parents.”

The victim claims that she has known Bohra since 2019. The actor required money and she lent him 35 lakh. A few months later, Bohra wanted to borrow some more money and the woman transferred 1.5 crore to him through RTGS. The actor allegedly promised to pay her an interest of 2.5% till the entire amount she loaned to him was returned, said Dhanawade.

After a year, Bohra returned close to 1 crore to the woman but stopped answering her calls thereafter, for the remaining amount. The victim even approached Bohra’s parents but they also refused to help, said the official. “No arrests have taken place as yet. We will investigate the case and will initiate legal action thereafter,” added the official. The actor has been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actor was not reachable for comment.

