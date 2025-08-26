Actor Raza Murad complains of false post about his death

MUMBAI: A week after Bollywood actor Raza Murad complained that a facebook post was spreading false news of his death, the post has been removed by the unknown social media user. Raza Murad - 20th Anniversary of Creative Eye at The Club Andheri - HT Photo by Amlan Dutta 12.10.2007

According to the Amboli police, Murad, 74, had filed the complaint a week ago after one of his friends shared the post with him on Whatsapp. Murad said, “There are some people who, for reasons I don’t understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me,” Murad said.

The actor added that he has been worn out by the constant need to clarify the misinformation. “My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post,” he said.

In his complaint, the actor said that the post was merely a rumour in bad taste, allegedly posted to attract more votes. “Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life,” he added.

Acting upon the actor’s complaint, the police had written to Facebook, requesting the removal of the post. “On tracing the social media post, we found that the person who had posted the fake news has removed the post and even logged out himself. We are tracing the account at present,” said a police officer of the Amboli police station.

Raza Murad is widely recognised for his remarkable career spanning over 250 films in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and various regional languages since the 1970s. Renowned for his deep baritone voice, he is equally celebrated for his portrayal of both formidable villains and empathetic, brotherly characters. Murad has left an indelible mark in films such as Prem Rog and Padmaavat.

The Amboli police have registered a non cognizable offence against the unknown social media user, a minor crime for which the police cannot arrest a suspect or begin an investigation without a warrant.