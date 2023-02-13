Adani reports electricity theft worth 14 lakh

Mumbai: Adani Electricity officials lodged eight complaints of electricity theft worth ₹14,43,324 in three different police stations. Out of the eight, four complaints were registered at Deonar police station, while two each were registered at Chembur and Samta Nagar police stations.

The development came after electricity meters were checked by the vigilance department of the distribution company earlier in the week.

The highest amount of theft among the reports registered was at Anik village near Eastern Express Highway. “Eleven residents of building number 32 in the locality allegedly stole 25,483 units of electricity worth ₹3,26,564 between December 2020 and January 2023,” states one of the four FIRs registered by junior engineer Vinayak Gaikwad with the Deonar police. Seven other unauthorised connections were found in the nearby buildings. They have allegedly stolen 11,414 units of electricity worth ₹1,62,117.

The complaints made with Samta Nagar police concerned residents of Akurli village in Kandivali. More than 13,000 units of electricity worth more than ₹2,76,000 were reported to be stolen from there.

The two sites in Chembur, where electricity theft was reported, were both close to the railway station. More than 19,000 units of electricity worth more than ₹3,39,000 were stolen from there.

All the accused had been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Electricity Act 2003.