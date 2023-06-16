'Please share your contact no...': Thane Police's ominous response after tweet about Eknath Shinde in Adipurush

After a Twitter user posted a screengrab from the Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ showcasing Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali) and compared it to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thane Police took cognisance of the tweet. The official handle of the Thane Police replied to the post and requested the user to share his contact details. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.(HT_PRINT)

The tweet shared by an account with the name - @xavvierrrrrr - was posted with the caption, “Didn't know Eknath Shinde was in Adipurush.” On being asked to share his contact number via personal message, the user replied asking, “Why sir what's the matter?”

The city police’s handle further shared a number and asked the user to call on that. The post, which tagged CM Shinde’s official Twitter account also, garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

Notably, Thane is Shinde’s home base and stronghold, the suburb from where he started his political career as a corporator in the early ’90s.

While one user criticised the user for ‘mocking’ the CM, another suggested that the ‘title deserves respect’ irrespective of the political party. Others demanded action against the user and asked for it to be deleted.

The role of Bajrang Bali is played by actor Devdatta Nage in the movie which also stars Kriti Sanon.

Om Raut's film ran into trouble on the day of its release as the Hindu Sena national president filed a PIL in the Delhi high court seeking the removal of some 'objectionable scenes' relating to "Ravana, Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Hanuman', Livelaw reported. The plea said the scenes are contrary to the depictions of the religious characters as found in the Ramayana.

