Mumbai: Days after a major anti-encroachment drive against illegal hawkers and shop extensions at the Lokhandwala Township in Kandivali East, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now turned its focus to abandoned and illegally parked vehicles occupying road space in the area. After hawkers, BMC launches drive against khataras in Kandivali East

Acting on complaints from residents about vehicles lying unused on the streets for months—colloquially called khataras—the civic body’s R-South ward, in coordination with the traffic police, cleared several such vehicles on Wednesday. Officials said the vehicles were removed after notices were pasted on them, giving owners 48 hours to claim them.

“The BMC has hired three contractors for dealing with abandoned vehicles in Mumbai—one each for the city, the eastern suburbs and the western suburbs,” said Hemant Pant, assistant engineer (maintenance) of the R-S ward. “With help from local residents, these vehicles were identified. A 48-hour notice was pasted on them, warning owners that they would be seized if not claimed. Since none of the vehicle owners responded, these vehicles were taken off the streets.”

Pant added that these vehicles would be dismantled and their spare parts sold to recover the cost of the operation.

Local corporator Neelam Gurav, who pushed for the action, said: “These vehicles were not just blocking space on the roads, but were also becoming sources of nuisance to local residents. For example, a big bus was abandoned, which was being used by anti-social elements for urinating, raising a stink in that area. Besides, these vehicles raised safety concerns on that stretch of the street. With the abandoned vehicles gone, the streets will be safer and cleaner, now that the BMC’s sweepers will be able to clean the roads better.”

Gurav said that in the initial phase of the drive on Wednesday, authorities took action against one luxury bus, six to seven motorcycles, and an autorickshaw. The next phase will target heavy vehicles that occupy road space and create a nuisance, she added.

Manish Bhatnagar, a resident of Lokhandwala Township, said that the road behind his building was often blocked by parked vehicles, causing much nuisance. “I have seen alcohol bottles, needles and even condoms while walking on the stretch in the mornings. I am glad that action is finally being taken,” he said.

The Lokhandwala Township recently witnessed a large anti-encroachment drive against illegal hawkers. During that operation, a group of hawkers allegedly confronted and attacked the civic team and damaged equipment. On Wednesday, the five people initially arrested for the alleged assault on civic officials were sent to judicial custody till March 20.

While the streets have been cleared of illegal hawkers, vehicles have now taken up those spaces. Senior police inspector of the Samata Nagar traffic division, Jagdish Bhopale, said that taking action against abandoned vehicles in Lokhandwala is difficult because many residents park their cars on the streets.

“Most residents have additional vehicles, which they park on the streets since they don’t find space in the society parking lot. We are also recommending the introduction of a pay-and-park facility on the streets of Kandivli (E), including that of Lokhandwala Township, Thakur Complex, Thakur Village, and Ashok Nagar. This will not only streamline parking on the streets but also help generate revenue for the government,” said Bhopale.