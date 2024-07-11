After massive waterlogging woes, Mumbai braces for more rain for next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert across Mumbai for the next three days, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in the city. This comes three days after Mumbai witnessed massive waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. Commuters wade through a waterlogged road at Dadar after a monster thunderstorm caused heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas on Monday(PTI)

“Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. There is a high possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places for the next three days,” the IMD forecast read.

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum temperature is likely to be at 31 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Mumbai, the IMD has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal till July 12.

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Mumbai and adjoining Thane and Raigad regions on Sunday and Monday, leading to waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services and flight operations. According to weather officials, several places registered over 300mm of rainfall in a span of six hours.

The heaviest downpour was recorded between 2:30am and 5:30am on the adjoining nights of July 8 and 9, mainly in the eastern and western suburbs, making it the season’s first day of extreme rainfall in the city.

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, Mumbai is witnessing heavy rainfall due to a ‘shear zone’ pattern formed on an upper level.

"The monsoon has been in a very active phase for the last few days. This means that the low-pressure zone is in the active zone, and the vertical extension is above the surface. There’s another pattern called a shear zone on an upper level due to which Mumbai, Goa witnessed rainfall activity. Heavy rainfall can be witnessed in the coming days in Konkan Goa,” he said earlier.