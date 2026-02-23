MUMBAI: After decades of identifying itself with the glittering arc of Marine Drive, famously known as the Queen’s Necklace, Mumbai is set to acquire what urban planners are calling a new “Green Necklace”: a 70-hectare stretch of gardens, forests and public spaces along the Coastal Road. After Queen’s Necklace, city set to get 70-ha ‘green necklace’ along Coastal Road

The proposed open spaces, extending from Priyadarshini Park near Nepeansea Road through Mahalaxmi and Haji Ali to Worli, are being planned as a continuous waterfront public realm aimed at restoring green cover and pedestrian access to the coast. According to the masterplan, nearly 60,000 trees will be planted, particularly across the wider southern stretches. (SEE BOX)

The ₹400-crore estimated project is being developed by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has signed an expression of interest with the company to prepare a masterplan for the reclaimed land, with six international firms shortlisted as part of the process.

The design was unveiled on Sunday at a meeting organised by Shiv Sena’s Susieben Shah and MP Milind Deora in the presence of civic chief Bhushan Gagrani. Presenting the vision, Shivam Jumani, urban planner at RIL and part of the core team for the Coastal Road gardens, said the project draws inspiration from the city’s waterfront. “We have the waterfront area in Mumbai which is the Queen’s Necklace at Marine Drive. Can we view this as the Green Necklace for the city?” Jumani said.

Of the 70 hectares, 55% will be covered in forests and wooded areas and 25% will be open recreation grounds– amounting to nearly 80% softscape and 20% hardscape. Built elements will largely be limited to pathways, gathering spaces and essential amenities.

Planners said the landscape strategy is rooted in native coastal ecology, avoiding exotic species. The plant palette is being selected to withstand salt spray, strong winds and saline soil, replicating a coastal moist forest ecosystem. Sustainability- from materials to irrigation systems- is embedded across the design, Jumani said.

The masterplan proposes that everyday amenities like children’s play areas, sports spaces, maidans and pet parks- be distributed along the stretch so that residents from Worli need not travel south for access.

Sports facilities are planned in clusters, including a smaller concentration near Nepeansea Road and a larger hub under the flyover at Haji Ali, where natural shade exists. Additional sports pockets are proposed in Worli.

At the southern end near the Bhulabhai Desai junction, dense forestry will be interspersed with elevated spaces, sports courts and beach-facing zones. Miyawaki micro-forests and a proposed bird trail aim to enhance biodiversity, while amphitheatres for performances and gatherings are also part of the plan.

The narrow stretch near Amarson’s Garden will be converted into a shaded promenade with native planting and a maidan modelled on Priyadarshini Park. In the Mahalaxmi precinct, wooded zones will follow the natural topography, while planners envision calm, meditative spaces near the Mahalaxmi temple.

At Haji Ali, significant greening is proposed alongside sunset viewing points. A large plaza above an underground parking facility for 1,200 cars near Mahalaxmi Racecourse is planned to host public events.

Further north, towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the park narrows between existing roads and the Coastal Road. Here, the design includes shaded walkways, art installations and collaborative displays by local artists.

At the Worli end- the park’s northern gateway- refreshment kiosks, food trucks and a festival plaza with a mela-like atmosphere, potentially including a Ferris wheel overlooking the Arabian Sea, are proposed.