After Shinde’s intervention, BMC rolls back 15,000 road digging fine for Ganesh mandals

MUMBAI: In a big relief for public Ganesh mandals across Mumbai, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to withdraw a controversial hike in road digging fines for pandal construction. The municipal corporation had recently increased the penalty for digging roads from ₹2,000 per hole to ₹15,000—a move that had sparked outrage among organisers ahead of this year’s Ganeshotsav. Devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity 'Ganesha' ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai on July 20, 2025. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (AFP)

Following strong objections from the Brihanmumbai Public Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BGSSS), the coordinating body of Ganesh mandals in the city, Shinde stepped in and asked municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to roll back the revised fine. The BMC has now agreed to retain the earlier charge of ₹2,000 per hole.

“The deputy CM has made a request and the proposal to withdraw the pothole penalty has been accepted,” confirmed a senior civic official.

Posting on X, Shinde said, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! The Mumbai Municipal Corporation had increased the road restoration charges for pandal digging. I discussed this with commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and instructed that there should be no hike in the penalty.”

He also urged mandals to avoid digging newly laid roads, stating, “A large portion of Mumbai’s roads is being concretised. I appeal to mandals to consider new technologies for erecting pandals without damaging concrete roads.”

‘No clarity this year’

BGSSS president advocate Naresh Dahibavkar welcomed the rollback and thanked Shinde for acting swiftly. “During the 2024 planning meeting, then-chief minister Shinde had promised that no fees would be charged for digging. The sudden imposition of a ₹15,000 penalty this year triggered widespread anger,” he said.

However, Dahibavkar flagged concerns over poor coordination ahead of this year’s festival, which will be celebrated from August 27 to September 6. “Though Ganeshotsav has been officially declared a state festival, there’s been no city-level planning meeting yet. Instead, local meetings are being held at police stations and ward offices, creating confusion,” he said.

The BGSSS has now called for an urgent coordination meeting with all departments—municipal, police, and state—to streamline permissions, manage crowds, and ensure safety during the 11-day festival.

Dahibavkar also expressed concerns over the potential impact of the August 29 Maratha reservation rally, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, on Ganeshotsav celebrations. “It’s expected to draw huge crowds in Mumbai and may impact festival arrangements. We need clear protocols in place to avoid any disruption,” he said.