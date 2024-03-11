Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Sena (UBT) MLA alleges groupism in Konkan unit

In a sign of unrest among Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Konkan unit, Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav on Sunday warned that groupism by a few senior leaders would damage the party’s prospects in the upcoming electoral battle for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the region. Mumbai, India - May 20, 2017: Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote and NCP leader Bhaskar Jadhav arrives on first day during three-day special session of Maharashtra Assembly in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

“Those who left the party are called traitors. But the leaders who remain in the party and encourage groupism are more dangerous as they damage it from inside. These senior leaders and officer bearers are conspiring against me and those who are close to me,” said Jadhav in a meeting of supporters at his hometown Chiplun.

He further alleged that the party leadership did not offer him a ministerial berth in the erstwhile MVA government and later neglected while selecting the group leader in the assembly. “But I am still supporting party chief Uddhav Thackeray and will continue to back him till the assembly elections in 2024. However, I am doubtful my services will be rewarded even if the party comes to power.”

Jadhav’s supporters in their speech reportedly claimed that he is the only other leader after Thackeray with potential to become the chief minister.

Guhagar is part of Raigad LS constituency while Chiplun falls under Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg LS constituency. Thackeray is likely to visit Ratnagiri district in the coming week.

Jadhav also staked his claim on the Chiplun assembly seat in the coming elections.

“Chiplun is currently with the NCP. But the sitting MLA has defected to the faction led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Local leaders believe I could win the seat. Hence, I spoke to NCP founder Sharad Pawar and Thackeray, and both gave me a green light. But a few senior leaders are encouraging some other local leader for the Chiplun seat,” he claimed.

The MLA recently locked horns with BJP leader from Sindhudurg district and union minister Narayan Rane and his sons as the Rane family continuously launched attacks on the Thackeray family. “After the former MP Nilesh Rane and his supporters challenged the party in Chiplun I led the fightback. But during the police action, some senior leaders within the party played politics and had a few party workers close to me arrested. It was not my personal fight. These people are damaging the party from inside,” Jadhav said on Sunday.

Earlier, Jadhav had issued a statement inviting his supporters for the Sunday meeting. “Come, I want to speak to you. Though I am supporting party chief Uddhav Thackeray some people are conspiring against me,” it said.