Ahead of PM Modi's visit, over 100 stray dogs in Navi Mumbai get QR-coded collars

More than 100 stray dogs in Kharghar can now be seen wearing reflective collars around their necks along with a plastic card embedded with a QR code that provides exclusive details about the animal. Ahead of PM visit, over 100 stray dogs in Kharghar get QR-coded collars

The local feeders and activists conducted the drive to ensure stray dogs don’t get displaced ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the metro project in Kharghar.

The QR code is embedded with details of the location where the dog resides, its vaccination history and the details of the feeders taking care of the animal.

The activity was carried out on October 8, and dogs, especially those residing on the main roads leading to various parts of Kharghar as well as on the Sion-Panvel Highway, were identified and given special tags.

“Ahead of the VIP movement, it is anticipated that stray dogs residing in these parts of the city are likely to be picked up. As a result, there is always the probability of the animals getting released elsewhere or even going astray out of fear of getting nabbed. Even during Diwali, too, startled by the sound of crackers, dogs tend to go missing. I realized that QR code with all the details pertaining to the dog and its feeders will facilitate in getting the animal back to its original habitat,” animal activist Seema Tank said. She spearheaded the whole tagging activity.

The activist collaborated with Pawfriend.in, an NGO that has recently developed a unique identification for stray dogs through a QR code. She procured 100 cards each, costing ₹200, through crowdfunding.

On February 14, 2023, the founder of Pawfriend.in, Akshay Ridlan, an engineer by profession, had found the unique way to ensure dogs don’t go missing and are easily returned to their original habitat using QR code technology. “This is the first time that the technology is being used in Navi Mumbai. The primary goal is to lessen the trauma in the event of dogs going missing for whatever reason. QR tags will aid in locating the dogs easily,” Akshay said.

Reflective collars were installed on each dog, and the QR code cards were attached to their collars. Rotaract Club of Smart City Navi Mumbai assisted the activity by providing the required number of reflective collars. “It took us nearly two and half hours to locate the dogs with the help of the feeders and install the collars. If any of these dogs go missing or are located elsewhere, then citizens can simply scan their details through phones and inform the concerned feeder about their whereabouts. Later on, I intend to get more reflective collars and write down the number of the feeders so that the safety of more stray dogs is assured, especially during Diwali,” added Tank.

