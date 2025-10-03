MUMBAI: With crimes against women and vulnerable passengers on the rise, the Western Railway (WR) has intensified efforts to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across its fleet of suburban trains. Simultaneously, WR is preparing to introduce its first senior citizen coach by Diwali, taking a cue from Central Railway (CR), which has already rolled out a similar facility. All ladies coaches of WR to be covered with CCTVs by 2025-end

Currently, CCTV coverage in WR trains is far from adequate. According to official figures, out of 1,415 coaches, only 226 are fitted with cameras — 147 ladies’ coaches and 79 general coaches. This means just one-third of women’s coaches and a meagre 8% of general coaches are under surveillance. Work is pending on 305 ladies’ coaches and 884 general coaches. Passenger associations have voiced concerns that such delays compromise commuter safety.

“Our priority is to cover all ladies’ compartments with CCTVs and Talk-Back systems by the year-end, followed by general coaches. The upgraded Internet Protocol (IP)-based cameras will offer clearer visuals, longer data storage, and quicker retrieval in case of incidents,” a senior WR official said.

The installation project comes with a high price tag — each CCTV costs around ₹3.5 lakh, while special Crew Voice and Video Recording Systems (CVVRS) for motormen’s cabins are being added at ₹1.25 lakh each. At present, only 51 out of 231 driver cabs are equipped with CVVRS.

Passenger groups have also welcomed the separate senior citizen coach initiative. “Given the crowding during peak hours, elderly commuters face real challenges. A dedicated coach is a much-needed step,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association.

CR, which launched the first senior citizen coach in July, recently had its prototype inspected by General Manager Vijay Kumar. The coach, converted from a middle luggage compartment, has features designed for comfort and safety- enhanced seating layout, stainless steel tubular partitions for better ventilation, anti-skid flooring, grab handles, and seven reserved seats for elderly commuters. The initiative followed a Bombay High Court directive last year on a public interest litigation seeking safer commuting options for the elderly.