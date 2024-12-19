NAGPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark regarding Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar rocked not only parliament, it also sparked turmoil in both houses of the state legislature, on the third day of the winter session in Nagpur on Wednesday. After being denied a chance to discuss the issue, the opposition staged a walkout in the upper house. Nagpur: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve speaks with the media during the Winter session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_18_2024_000316B) (PTI)

Jitendra Ahwad, group leader of the NCP (SP) in the assembly, remarked, “Ambedkar is not our fashion; he is our passion.” Ahwad was reacting to Shah’s remark, where the latter alleged that the Congress had made it a “fashion” to take Ambedkar’s name repeatedly. “If they had taken the name of god so many times instead of Ambedkar’s, they would have got heaven for seven lives,” Shah had said.

In the legislative council, opposition leader Ambadas Danve said Shah’s remarks were an insult to the architect of the Constitution and called for a discussion. His request was met with an uproar from the treasury benches, followed by protests from the opposition.

Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe ruled that the issue could not be discussed, stating, “We cannot address something that occurred in another house. I will not allow this, as per the rules.” When the opposition persisted, Gorhe accused some members of politicising the issue. “You are misusing Babasaheb’s name for political gain. I will not allow it. If you want to protest, do it outside,” she said, prompting the opposition, led by Danve, to stage a stormy walkout.

In the assembly, Congress MLA Nitin Raut condemned Shah’s statement without naming him. “It was suggested that mentioning Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has become a “fashion” and that he is treated as a “god”. Why is there an issue with mentioning his name? This is not just an insult to Dr Ambedkar but to the Dalit community as well. Dr Ambedkar is like a god to us; he has been our mentor,” Raut stated.

BJP members questioned how remarks made in the Rajya Sabha could be referenced in the assembly. “Without providing the full context of the speech, only a part is being presented. The Congress has insulted Dr Ambedkar repeatedly. Under what legislative device is this being mentioned? It should be removed from the proceedings,” they argued.

Congress leader Nitin Raut said that since the remarks pertained to the Constitution, they warranted discussion in the house. “The Congress has given the Constitution to the country,” he added.