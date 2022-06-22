Amid Maharashtra political crisis, banner mocking Sanjay Raut put up outside his house

As the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra works to resolve the political crisis caused by Eknath Shinde's rebellion, a banner mocking Sena leader Sanjay Raut has come up outside his residence in Mumbai. The banner (in Hindi) read: "Your arrogance would last 4 days, our kingship is inherited." News agency ANI said the banner had been put up by Shiv Sena corporator Deepmala Badhe. Images shared by ANI show the banner pasted on the wall of a nearby building.

As many as 40 Maharashtra MLAs - 33 Sena and seven independent - are believed to have offered their support to Eknath Shinde. Citing sources, news agency ANI said the rebels may write to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari - in hospital with Covid - seeking a floor test in the state assembly.

Led by Eknath Shinde, the 40 MLAs arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde and the other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The MLAs are now staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. "A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," Shinde said. The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport.

Amid the intensifying political crisis in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut has hinted at the dissolution of the legislative assembly. "The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," Raut said in a Twitter post. Back-to-back meetings of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP are taking place in Mumbai over the rapidly changing political developments in the state.

