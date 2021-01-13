IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Amid power outages, rural Maharashtra looks for alternatives
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
mumbai news

Amid power outages, rural Maharashtra looks for alternatives

During the vaccination process, the health department will rely heavily on electronics for data maintenance on the Co-WIN app to get the details of the beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:44 PM IST

With only a few days left for the mass immunisation process against Covid-19, health activists and social workers have raised concerns about the frequent occurrences of load shedding in rural Maharashtra. However, state authorities claimed that they are finding alternatives to ensure uninterrupted power supply to vaccine centres.

“Maintaining the cold chain of the vaccine will be a real struggle for authorities. To reach the grass-root level, the health department has to rely on primary health centres. However, many don’t have reliable electricity supply,” said health activist Dr Abhijit More.

During the vaccination process, the health department will rely heavily on electronics for data maintenance on the Co-WIN app to get the details of the beneficiaries. “It’s quite impressive that the government has developed a centralised system to maintain all the data, but they will need uninterrupted flow of electricity to charge the electronics,” said Sudhir Tupe from Lokkalyan Charitable Trust, a non-governmental organisation in Satara.

While replying to a question asked by Lok Sabha member Janardan Singh Sigriwal on the floor of the house on November 22, 2019, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan shared data of the infrastructure of the primary health centres (PHC) across the country. According to the data, Maharashtra has 1,823 functional PHCs, of which, 1.9% (35) centres did not have electricity. The data also showed that 19% of the centres did not have computers, and almost 32% centres are without telephones.

District health officers (DHOs) however, said they are taking several steps to ensure electricity supply is not affected. “We have directed the power board to ensure uninterrupted flow of electricity at the vaccination centres. We also installed additional generators in case of power outage for long hours. To ensure the generators run for long, we have kept extra petrol ready,” said Dr GG Paraghe, district health officer, Latur.

Districts such as Gadchiroli are keeping their solar power system ready as an alternative in case of an electricity crisis. “Recently, we serviced the whole system and have kept it on stand-by,” said Dr SC Shanbharkar, DHO, Gadchiroli.

Health officials believe power outages are unlikely to be a problem as the vaccine freezers can maintain the required temperature for a maximum of 72 hours without electricity. “All rural and district hospitals have the infrastructure to preserve the vaccines. So we won’t have a problem even if there are power cuts,” said state immunisation officer Dr D Patil.

“Unlike Pfizer, which requires a minus 70 degree Celsius storage facility, both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) can be stored in 2-8 degree Celsius. All rural and district hospitals have the infrastructure to preserve the vaccines which are being used under the immunisation programme for years. So, we won't have a problem even if some hospitals face power cuts,” said state immunisation officer Dr D Patil.

District health officials said they will formulate further plans once the immunisation programme reaches the second level, where primary health centres will be included as vaccination points.

“As the drive reaches the second stage where the number of beneficiaries will be larger, we will formulate more detailed plans to address the issue of power shortages focusing on the PHCs. We will mostly hold a meeting next week over the issue,” said Dr Ajay Dahale, DHO, Wardha.

The state health department has been working for months to channelise the vaccination process in the state. In the first phase, around 7.72 lakh healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) and anganwadi workers will be vaccinated at rural and district hospitals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine maharashtra
app
Close
e-paper
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
Earlier in the day, the country's second busiest airport commenced transportation of the vaccines with low-cost carrier GoAir's first flight to Goa.(ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai airport delivers 2,72,400 doses of Covishield vaccine to 22 cities

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:20 PM IST
This came a day after a massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 was set in process with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra’s animal husbandry minister Sunil Kedar said on Tuesday that culling had begun in the Parbhani district after bird flu was identified as the reason for the death of nearly 800 hens over the past few days at a poultry farm there.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times file)
Maharashtra’s animal husbandry minister Sunil Kedar said on Tuesday that culling had begun in the Parbhani district after bird flu was identified as the reason for the death of nearly 800 hens over the past few days at a poultry farm there.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times file)
mumbai news

Bird flu: Maha sees 238 bird deaths, higher than yesterday; toll nearing 2,100

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Wednesday’s toll is higher than that of Tuesday, when 218 bird deaths were added to the state's toll of which 200 were from Yavatmal, 11 from Amravati and seven from Akola, according to an official quoted by new agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of childbirths registered in public and private hospitals between March and November 2019 stood at 111,411. During the same period in 2020, this dropped to 91,618; the lowest institutional child deliveries in March and April. (Pic for representation)
The number of childbirths registered in public and private hospitals between March and November 2019 stood at 111,411. During the same period in 2020, this dropped to 91,618; the lowest institutional child deliveries in March and April. (Pic for representation)
mumbai news

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hospital births fall by 18% in Mumbai

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:15 PM IST
According to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), institutional deliveries dropped by almost 18% between March and November 2020 compared to the same period in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescued from the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital in the early hours of January 9.(AFP)
As many as 10 infants were killed and seven rescued from the fire that erupted at a sick newborn care unit of the Bhandara District Hospital in the early hours of January 9.(AFP)
mumbai news

Bhandara fire: Guv to give 2 lakh each to kin of deceased infants

By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Nagpur
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:00 PM IST
During a visit to the hospital on Wednesday, the governor said the fire incident was hurtful, and directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent such accidents in the future, a release stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After its initial shutdown in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the suburban train services have been partially resumed.(HT Photo)
After its initial shutdown in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the suburban train services have been partially resumed.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Decision on Mumbai locals' resumption for all likely today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about the timeline for resumption of the local trains in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
A patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in Oslo, Norway November 27, 2020. NTB/Jil Yngland via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
mumbai news

Amid power outages, rural Maharashtra looks for alternatives

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:44 PM IST
During the vaccination process, the health department will rely heavily on electronics for data maintenance on the Co-WIN app to get the details of the beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Representational picture (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu: 200 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; tally touches 1,839 in 5 days

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST
With a growing number of bird deaths being reported in Maharashtra, the risk of avian influenza, or bird flu, spreading across the state is also rising
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skyline at Worli on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Skyline at Worli on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 35.3°C, Mumbai sees hottest January day of 2021

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
With mercury touching 35
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, man died after aluminium panels placed outside the building on the east facade fell on him. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
In 2019, man died after aluminium panels placed outside the building on the east facade fell on him. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Churchgate station to undergo 2.4 crore repair work

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Western Railway (WR) has decided to undertake strengthening and improvement work of the Churchgate suburban railway station building at a cost of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational picture (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

2 held for harassing, stalking principal in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Wadala police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a 35-year-old principal of a city-based college
READ FULL STORY
Close
he court has also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 on the accused, of which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 is to be paid to the victim’s family as compensation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
he court has also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the accused, of which 15,000 is to be paid to the victim’s family as compensation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

23-year-old Mumbai man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for eloping with minor niece

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for eloping and committing aggravated sexual assault on his 16-year-old niece
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Cut down Class 10 syllabus by 50%, principals urge state board

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
With schools in the city still operating online, several principals have urged the state board to cut down the syllabus of Class 10 students by a total of 50%, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhai Jagtap. (HT Photo)
Bhai Jagtap. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

We will get north Indian voters back, says Mumbai Congress chief

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Newly-appointed Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap said the city unit was putting in all its the efforts to woo the north Indian voters by bringing back the community leaders to the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Six arrested in Mumbai for duping people by offering bogus work visas, fake employment contracts of Russian firms

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch raided an office at Malad (West) and arrested six accused for allegedly duping people by illegally offering them jobs abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
mumbai news

4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Kalachowki police on Sunday arrested four youths, including two minor boys, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on different occasions
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP