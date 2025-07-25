Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Ammonia gas leak reported at a dairy unit in Goregaon

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 06:22 am IST

The incident occurred at 9 am when the gas was found leaking from a 3,000 kg tank of a compressor of a chilling tank in the dairy’s 2,000 square foot cold storage

Mumbai: An ammonia gas leak was reported at the Mahananda Dairy in Goregaon East on Wednesday. The gas was neutralised by the fire brigade, nullifying any harmful effects of the leak, according to the fire brigade.

The incident occurred at 9 am when the gas was found leaking from a 3,000 kg tank of a compressor of a chilling tank in the dairy’s 2,000 square foot cold storage. The premises were evacuated in time, and no casualties have been reported. The fire officer said that the gas had leaked from one of the compressors of the cooling tank.

“The remaining gas in the compressor has been transferred to another tank. Only water was used to neutralise the gas and it was done on more of a precautionary basis. Ammonia is not flammable but can be poisonous, depending on the concentrations,” the Hazmat unit of Mumbai fire brigade said..

Follow Us On