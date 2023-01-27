Anant Ambani, fiancé Radhika Merchant offer prayers at Tirumala temple

A week after the engagement, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant, on Thursday, offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hills in Tirupati.

The couple participated in various rituals like Archana Seva along with darshan at the holy shrine.

On Tuesday, Anant visited the Jagannath temple in Odisha’ Puri, while he had offered prayers at the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.

Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a festive ceremony at Antilia, the Ambanis' Mumbai residence on January 19.

The couple had a 'roka' ceremony in December 2022 at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara. The two have known each other for several years.

Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in the US and heads his family's new energy business. Radhika Merchant studied at New York University and currently serves as a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.