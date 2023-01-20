Radhika Merchant's dreamy engagement look in a golden embroidered lehenga will leave you awestruck

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a customary ceremony on Thursday, January 19 at the Antilla home in Mumbai. Along with friends from Bollywood and other celebrities, the family gathered to commemorate the event. The couple stepped out of the engagement venue for a special photo session along with other members of their family. For the traditional ceremonies, Radhika looked like a vision in a gorgeous golden embellished lehenga, while Anant complemented her in a contrasting navy blue set of kurta and pyjamas.

The couple, who have known each other for a long time, had their Roka ceremony in Srinathji, Rajesthan back in December. And earlier this week, Radhika decked up in a fushia pink Khosla lehenga for her pre-engagement mehendi.

Radhika Merchant wears an intricate golden embroidered lehenga

For her engagement ceremony, the bride-to-be opted for a stunning golden lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla adorned with intricate embroidery and sequence work. The blouse comes with half-length sleeves, a cropped hem, and intricate embellishments. She teamed it with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a layered A-line silhouette adorned with sequin work and intricate golden embroidery.

Radhika Merchant looks like a princess straight out of a fairytale in a golden embroidered lehenga.(HT Gallery)

She enhanced and added oomph to her ethnic silhouette by pairing it with a sheer net dupatta covered in glitzy embroidery and with a magnificent golden hem. The waist was tightened with a delicate yet sparkling kamarbandh.

On her beautiful and intricate mehendi-adorned hands Radhika wore diamond and gold studded bangles and flaunted her gorgeous diamond engagement ring. She decked up in diamonds from head to toe which perfectly complemented her glittery lehenga look. She paired her blingy look with a heavy diamond choker necklace with emerald green diamonds, matching earrings and a mangtika.

Radhika's soft-toned makeup perfectly complemented her dazzling look.(HT Gallery)

Her soft-toned makeup perfectly complemented her dazzling look. Radhika chose winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, darkened brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, and a dainty bindi for the glam picks. A side-parted messy half-down hairstyle rounded it all off. Anant Ambani looked dapper for his engagement ceremony in a navy blue kurta paired with an embroidered Nehru jacket in the same colour.

