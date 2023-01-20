WATCH | Mukesh, Nita Ambani dance at son Anant-Radhika Merchant's engagement

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was on Thursday engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, in a festive ceremony at Antilia, the Ambanis' Mumbai residence.

In a 73-second video shared by news agency ANI the happy couple can be seen seated hand-in-hand before family members - including Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita - danced to Bollywood classic 'wah wah Ramji' to cheers from the audience that included family, friends and an assortment of stars from the film industry.

Radhika Merchant wore a gold-embellished lehenga; earlier she wore a fuschia-pink Khosla lehenga for the mehendi ceremony. Anant Ambani wore a navy blue kurta-pyjama set.

The Mumbai engagement included events like 'gol dhana' - a pre-wedding ceremony where jaggery and coriander seeds are exchanged - and 'chunari vidhi', which was performed at the family temple.The couple then exchanged rings and sought the gathering's blessings.

The festivities began with Anant Ambani's sister Isha going to the Merchant family home to invite Radhika and her kin to the engagement function.

The couple's 'roka' ceremony was last month at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara. The two have known each other for several years.

Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in the United States and heads his family's new energy business. Radhika Merchant studied at New York University and currently serves as a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is also a trained classical dancer.