    Andheri man arrested for killing wife over an argument

    The police said he attacked his wife in a fit of rage after an argument broke out because she was unwilling to live with him

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 4:14 AM IST
    By Megha Sood
    Mumbai: A 46-year-old man from Andheri East was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death following a domestic dispute. The police said he attacked his wife in a fit of rage after an argument broke out because she was unwilling to live with him.

    (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm on Friday outside Aradhya Hospital on Sagbaug Road. The accused, identified as Rajesh Eknath Chhatre, allegedly attacked his wife, Panchbhila Rajesh Chhatre, 38, during an argument.

    “Rajesh was reportedly upset because his wife was unwilling to live with him. During the altercation, he allegedly held her and threatened to kill her before repeatedly stabbing her with a knife. She sustained multiple stab wounds and died on the spot,” said a police officer.

    An autorickshaw driver, Rahil Riyaz Lokhande, 27, from Powai, witnessed the assault and later approached the police. Based on his complaint, the police registered a complaint against Rajesh under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (murder), along with Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

    The accused fled the scene after the incident but was arrested in the early hours of Sunday. Police have recovered the murder weapon and further investigation is underway.

