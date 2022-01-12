Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Animals, birds charred to death in fire at pets shop in Kalyan
mumbai news

Animals, birds charred to death in fire at pets shop in Kalyan

Several animals and birds kept for sale in a pets shop were charred to death after a fire broke out in the shop at Rambaug locality of Kalyan (W) on Wednesday morning
Several animals and birds kept for sale in a pets shop were charred to death after a fire broke out in the shop at Rambaug locality of Kalyan (W) on Wednesday morning. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Several animals and birds kept for sale in a pets shop were charred to death after a fire broke out in the shop at Rambaug locality of Kalyan (W) on Wednesday morning. (For representational purposes only) (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 12, 2022 10:24 PM IST
Copy Link
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

Several animals and birds kept for sale in a pets shop died after a fire broke out in the shop at Rambaug locality of Kalyan (W) on Wednesday at around 8am.

As soon as the fire officials learnt about it, a team reached the spot and initiated fire fighting operations. The shops had parakeets, rabbits, cats and lovebirds among others.

“We also managed to rescue some of the birds and animals. However, many were charred in the fire. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained,” said an officer of the fire department, KDMC.

In Rambaug, there are several small shops where the birds and animals are kept for sale. Though illegal, the trade has been in operation for many years. Several people visit these shops on a daily basis.

The fire officials claimed that the fire might have ignited due to a short circuit. “We suspect there was a short circuit in the shop that led to the fire. No one was injured in the incident,” said the officer.

Following the fire incident, the founder of Plants and Animals welfare society (PAWS) has demanded legal action against the shops selling animals and birds without permission.

“There is a need to take strict action against such shops. These shops operate without any license and are illegal. They cannot be allowed to operate,” said Nilesh Bhanage, president of PAWS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out