Animals, birds charred to death in fire at pets shop in Kalyan

Several animals and birds kept for sale in a pets shop died after a fire broke out in the shop at Rambaug locality of Kalyan (W) on Wednesday at around 8am.

As soon as the fire officials learnt about it, a team reached the spot and initiated fire fighting operations. The shops had parakeets, rabbits, cats and lovebirds among others.

“We also managed to rescue some of the birds and animals. However, many were charred in the fire. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained,” said an officer of the fire department, KDMC.

In Rambaug, there are several small shops where the birds and animals are kept for sale. Though illegal, the trade has been in operation for many years. Several people visit these shops on a daily basis.

The fire officials claimed that the fire might have ignited due to a short circuit. “We suspect there was a short circuit in the shop that led to the fire. No one was injured in the incident,” said the officer.

Following the fire incident, the founder of Plants and Animals welfare society (PAWS) has demanded legal action against the shops selling animals and birds without permission.

“There is a need to take strict action against such shops. These shops operate without any license and are illegal. They cannot be allowed to operate,” said Nilesh Bhanage, president of PAWS.

