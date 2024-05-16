 Anita Goyal, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife, dies of cancer | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Anita Goyal, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife, dies of cancer

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 10:28 AM IST

According to a source close to the family, Anita passed away around 3am on Thursday.

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday in a hospital in Mumbai. She had been battling cancer.

Naresh Goyal and Anita Goyal (X)
A source close to the family told Times of India, “She passed away around 3 am. She is being brought home from the hospital. Naresh Goyal is at their Mumbai residence currently.”

Anita is survived by her husband and two children — Namrata and Nivaan. As per reports, the funeral is likely to be held in Mumbai on Thursday. Anita's health deteriorated over the past few months despite treatment and medical reports indicated third-stage cancer.

Anita's demise comes weeks after the Bombay High Court granted the couple a two-month-long interim bail in a money laundering case on medical grounds.

Naresh, 75, sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, as he is, too, fighting cancer.

During the hearing, Goyal's lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve, appealed on humanitarian grounds. He mentioned Goyal's physical and mental difficulties, especially because his wife was also unwell. Salve said that Goyal wanted to support his wife during her illness. Goyal opted for chemotherapy instead of more invasive surgery so he could stay with her.

As per the ED, Jet Airways borrowed money from a group of 10 banks to cover its day-to-day expenses. However, it still owed 6,000 crore to these banks. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it was seen that around 1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and 2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited, to clear its loan,” ED said.

Goyal, who was arrested by the ED in September 2023, faces allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of loans amounting to 538.62 crore provided to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Mumbai

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
