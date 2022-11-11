Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray faction as its MP Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknath Shinde camp

Another jolt to Uddhav Thackeray faction as its MP Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknath Shinde camp

mumbai news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 10:25 PM IST

Gajanan Kirtikar, one of the senior-most Shiv Sena MPs in Lok Sabha, joined the Eknath camp in his presence during an event at Ravindra Natyamandir in Prabhadevi.

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknathn Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.(HT photo)
Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Gajanan Kirtikar joins Eknathn Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.(HT photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

In yet another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined chief minister Eknath Shinde's camp - Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena - on Friday, becoming the 13th lower house member to ditch the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) since the June mutiny in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Kirtikar, one of the senior-most Shiv Sena MPs in Lok Sabha, joined the Eknath camp in his presence during an event at Ravindra Natyamandir in Prabhadevi.

“Popular MP of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency Gajanan Kirtikar officially entered the party today. He was warmly welcomed on the occasion and wished him good luck for future social and political progress,” Shinde tweeted.

Kirtikar, an MP from the Mumbai North West constituency and loyalist of Thackeray, was moved to the Parliamentary standing committee of petroleum and natural gas.

The latest development comes ahead of the elections of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray joined Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodi Yatra’ in the Hingoli district. Along with Aaditya Thackeray, his party colleagues - leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, and former MLA Sachin Ahir - were also seen walking alongside the former Congress chief. During the foot march, Thackeray was seen waving at people assembled along the route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
shiv sena uddhav thackeray eknath shinde maharashtra + 2 more
shiv sena uddhav thackeray eknath shinde maharashtra + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out