‘Anyone can claim Balasaheb’s legacy but actions speak louder than words:’ Anil Desai

MUMBAI: Anil Desai, revered as a shrewd strategist within the Shiv Sena, now finds himself at the forefront of a pivotal electoral contest as a Sena (UBT) candidate. With decades of experience as a behind-the-scenes orchestrator, Desai embarks on his maiden electoral battle against incumbent MP Rahul Shewale in the fiercely contested constituency of Mumbai South Central. Mumbai, India - May 13, 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Desai , Lok Sabha 2024 candidate during his interview at HT office, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In a candid conversation with HT, Desai delved into issues such as the repercussions of the Shiv Sena split, his own transition from a background strategist to a frontline candidate and his party’s vision for Mumbai’s revival. Excerpts:

Eknath Shinde has appropriated Bal Thackeray’s legacy on the grounds that his faction is following Thackeray’s ideology. Has that created confusion in the electorate on who the real Shiv Sena is?

Our focus remains the people and their issues, just as Balasaheb emphasised societal concerns over politics when he founded the Shiv Sena. While anyone can claim to follow Balasaheb’s legacy, actions speak louder than words. Uddhavji’s actions resonate with the people, and ultimately it’s the voters who will judge which values are truly upheld.

Will the Shiv Sena split impact these elections, given that most of your MPs and MLAs are with the Shinde Sena?

A: They may have left but the electorate remains unmoved. Betraying those who elected you doesn’t sit well with voters, and this sentiment will likely reflect in the election results. The leadership persona, party ideology and past actions of the Shiv Sena, along with the Thackeray legacy, continue to influence people. Recent events have left a lasting impression on the electorate’s minds, unlike the fleeting nature of typical political memory.

Q. You were a background strategist for the party all these years. This is the first big election you will be contesting. How did you make the switch?

A: Yes, I was a backroom boy. But just restricting yourself to a room and strategising doesn’t work without a feel of the ground. I have experience on the ground because as a Sthaniya Lokadhikar Samiti worker in the 1980s, Balasaheb used to send us to rural areas to talk to people and get a feel of situations. We would also campaign—I have campaigned for very many leaders in rural areas and in cities. So I have been an integral part of the electoral process and its issues. And this has stood me in good stead now that I am in the fray myself. The electorate recognises me; the work I have put in as a Rajya Sabha member has also helped because I have made my funds available for constituents’ needs

Q: What are the issues that you believe the incumbent MP has neglected in South Central over the past decade?

A: He has overlooked several pressing issues in areas like Chembur and Anushaktinagar. Major Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects have been pending for years, leaving residents stranded in substandard temporary accommodation. Residential areas are plagued by the presence of concrete cement plants, causing health issues like asthma. Traffic congestion too remains a significant problem, particularly in areas with heavy industrial presence like the truck terminal at Wadala and refineries at the RCF plant at Chembur.

Q: If the MVA comes to power, what kind of revival do you foresee for Mumbai? Will it focus on the service, manufacturing or finance sector?

A: A thriving economy hinges on the progress of its manufacturing sector, which has been dwindling in Mumbai’s case. Several significant projects, like the International Finance Centre and the diamond trade have been lost to Gujarat. The emphasis should be on fostering a conducive environment for manufacturing growth to bring back lost opportunities.

Q: What measures will your party take to revive Mumbai?

A: Priority will be given to addressing pollution and public health concerns exacerbated by rampant construction. Increasing green cover and regulating urban development are imperative to combat the concrete jungle phenomenon.

Despite promises, adequate provisions for post-pandemic public health infrastructure are lacking. We will tackle this, besides enhancing water reservoirs and investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. We will also focus on strengthening law enforcement and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Q: What are the significant issues in this election?

A: Each constituency has its distinct set of concerns. For instance, in Anushaktinagar and Mahul, it’s stalled redevelopment projects and uninhabitable transit accommodation, apart from the pollution arising from traffic congestion and industrial activities. The lack of proper infrastructure exacerbates these challenges, leaving residents who were sold promises of a smart city disillusioned.

Q: What’s your stance on the contentious issue of Dharavi’s redevelopment, and how do you propose to approach it differently?

A: The discrepancy between promises and reality in the Dharavi redevelopment project has worried Dharavikars. The eligibility criteria and land acquisition outside Dharavi have raised suspicions among residents. We advocate transparency and guarantee that no one from Dharavi will be displaced. We stand firm in ensuring residents’ rights to their homes and livelihoods, safeguarding the unique economy and talent within Dharavi.

Q: How do you see this election playing out, and what are the major issues?

A: Issues like inflation, unemployment and threats to personal freedoms resonate deeply with voters. The memory of the political upheaval in Maharashtra since 2019 remains fresh. Uddhavji’s government, despite its efforts to revive the economy and address challenges like the pandemic, faced unjust political manoeuvres. This election symbolises people reclaiming their voice and seeking justice through their votes.