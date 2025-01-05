Mumbai: The city witnessed a decline in air quality on Saturday as the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 156 from 126 recorded on Friday. Areas like Borivali East (304) and Ghatkopar (318) reported AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category, while Byculla (263) and Chembur (281) fell into the ‘poor’ category. Surprisingly, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) identified ozone (O₃) as the primary pollutant instead of the usual particulate matter. AQI dips due to warm weather and vehicle emissions

Of the 24 monitoring stations across the city, 17 recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ category, while only three stations reported ‘satisfactory’ air.

Rakesh Kumar, President of the Society for Indoor Environment, attributed the deteriorating AQI to a combination of meteorological conditions and vehicular emissions. “Ozone (O₃) forms due to a chemical reaction between vehicular gases and nitrogen oxide (NOx) under intense sunlight,” he explained. “It is the most harmful pollutant, as it irritates the inner lining of the respiratory tract, leading to rashes and severe health complications. Resolving traffic congestion is crucial to mitigating its effects.”

Adding to the discomfort, Mumbai recorded unseasonably warm temperatures. The Santacruz weather station logged a maximum temperature of 35°C, 4.2 degrees above the seasonal norm, and a minimum temperature of 16.2°C. The Colaba station recorded a maximum of 33.6°C and a minimum of 20.5°C, surpassing the average by 3.3 degrees and one degree, respectively.