MUMBAI: After the Congress central leadership assured him that it would take corrective steps for due representation of the Muslim community in electoral politics, the Maharashtra Congress’ working president Arif Naseem Khan has withdrawn his resignation from the campaign committee. His name appeared in the fresh list of 40 star campaigners announced by the party for the final phase of the polls to be held on May 20 in the state. Arif Naseem Khan to campaign again after Congress overtures

Khan, who is one of the five working presidents of the party in the state, had resigned from the campaign committee to protest against the party’s failure to pick even a single Muslim candidate for the LS polls. He was expecting candidacy from Mumbai North Central where the party has fielded MLA Varsha Gaikwad. After resigning last week, Khan announced that he would not participate in the campaigning for party candidates. Senior state leaders then met him twice and assured him that his sentiments would be conveyed to the party’s central leadership.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Subsequently, Ramesh Chennithala, the Congress in-charge of Maharashtra spoke with Khan and invited him to participate in the Pune rally. “The central leadership was in constant touch with him over the last week,” said a senior party leader. During the rally, Rahul Gandhi spoke to Khan and seconded the stand taken by him. He was among a handful of party leaders allowed to speak at the Pune rally. The state leaders have reportedly been asked by the central leadership to hold a press conference to clear the party’s stand on the issue.”

“I spoke out to communicate the concern of the Muslim community,” said Khan on Saturday. I have been getting a huge response from community members. Rahul Gandhi has been fighting a battle of justice for all and the campaign needs to be strengthened further to oust the BJP-led NDA from power.”

The Congress reportedly chose Varsha Gaikwad for Mumbai North Central out of fear of the ruling parties playing the Hindu-Muslim card in their campaigning and criticising them for picking a Muslim candidate. It was said that the state leadership took the decision under pressure from the Shiv Sena (UBT). However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut clarified that the party had no objection to Khan’s candidature and would have campaigned for him as well.

Soon after the party announced the name of Varsha Gaikwad, Khan on April 26 resigned from the campaign committee. “Many Muslim organisations, leaders and party workers from all over Maharashtra were expecting the Congress to nominate at least one Muslim candidate but unfortunately it hasn’t…,” he stated in a letter written to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. “I will not be able to face (Muslims) and I have no answers for the Muslims in Maharashtra. Therefore, I have decided not to campaign for the party during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also resign from the campaign committee.”