Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar declared ‘no drone’ zone

PTI |
Mar 19, 2025 12:51 PM IST

As emotions run high over Aurangzeb, his tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar turns ‘no drone’ zone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amid calls for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the administration has declared the grave of the Mughal ruler a “no drone” zone, an official said on Wednesday.

Heavy police bandobast in the Chitnis Park area where tension prevailed following VHP-Bajrang Dal protests over removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from the state of Maharashtra, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)
Heavy police bandobast in the Chitnis Park area where tension prevailed following VHP-Bajrang Dal protests over removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from the state of Maharashtra, in Nagpur, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (PTI)

On the social media sphere, police are busy tracking “objectionable” posts over the matter and getting them deleted, another official said. Over 500 such online posts have been deleted so far, he said.

Demonstrations have been held across the state seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad town, about 25 km from the district headquarters, with many politicians echoing the call. Such a protest sparked violence in Nagpur on Monday.

The district administration has made the area a “no drone” zone, an official said, adding that a state reserve police force company and 50 other personnel have been deployed in the town to maintain law and order.

District Collector Dilip Swami, who visited the Archaeological Society of Indian-protected site on Tuesday, told reporters, “No one should believe in rumours and people should contact the administration or the police if they have any information concerning the matter.”

Meanwhile, A team of ten police personnel and officials is working round the clock in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city to track provocative posts on social media platforms and get those removed, he said.

Cyber Police Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare told PTI, “The hashtag Alamgir and Aurangzeb are trending. We are using these hashtags to check such posts and the offensive comments tied to them.”

The official said they have got 506 posts removed from various social media platforms so far and warned over 80 individuals to desist from posting incendiary content online. “But from now onwards, we will register offences against those behind objectionable posts,” he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On