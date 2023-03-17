At least 12 AC local train services to be replaced with regular trains next month

Mumbai: The air-conditioned local trains are a good way to escape the scorching heat during daily commute. However, in April, right in the middle of summer, the Western Railway (WR) will withdraw one AC rake for periodic maintenance, effectively for 25 days or so. Since each rake runs at least 12 train services in a day, pulling out one rake will affect the timetable during the overhaul period. Mumbai, India – December 24, 2017: Western Railway today trial of AC local train along with General Manger and Western Railway Staff from Churhcgate to Borivali, it will be starting from 25th Dec 2017 on occasion of Christmas , in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT) (Bhushan Koyande)

“Maintenance rounds are vital for the upkeep of these trains and its safe running condition. We are operating all our eight AC local trains, which are part of the fleet. When we withdraw one of them from service, we replace it with a regular train, which will run on the timetable scheduled for this AC local,” said a WR official.

Overhauling entails a critical examination of coaches for corrosion, structural damage, stability, and ensuring their fitness to run safely. Rail authorities will also inspect its wheels, brakes, condition of the coaches, its axle, working of the AC, door closing etc. Each train has a fixed schedule during which time it has to undergo these maintenance activities. The next overhauling of another AC local is expected in October.

“The AC locals are already running in full strength, and there is need to introduce more AC local trains. The rail ministry should do something about the same. If an AC service is withdrawn, it will be unfair for commuters, who take a particular AC train as per the timetable,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

Mumbai will get 238 AC locals under MUTP-3 and MUTP-3A projects. However, there is barely any movement in procuring these rakes as the files are waiting at the Railway Board in Delhi. Recently WR authorities said they are making a separate demand for 40 AC locals, but that proposal, too, is lying with the Rail ministry.

Over the past few months, demand for AC locals has been consistently rising. Hindustan Times had reported about the same on March 12 in the article ‘Commuters ditch first class for AC local trains’.

As per the latest figures, between September last year and February, there has been a steady rise in the number of passengers travelling in AC locals. For instance, on WR, the daily average AC local commuters stood at over 66,600 in September last year, and rose to up to 72,300 in the following month. While in November, the daily commuters using AC locals on WR surpassed 84,000. December and January saw a dip in the daily commuters travelling in AC locals which stood at around 77,000 and 79,000 respectively. This number once again jumped to 90,000commuters in February.