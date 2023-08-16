Audio alert units to warn motormen of red signals

Mumbai: In a bid to enhance safety measures and prevent accidents, the Central Railway (CR) is installing audio alert units to warn the motorman about impending red signals during local train operations. HT Image

According to CR officials, these audio alert devices have already been installed in 90 out of total 151 rakes and work on the remaining 71 rakes will be completed by March 2024. The cost of installing this device in a single rake or train is ₹18,000 ( ₹9,000 per cab as local trains have two cabs at both ends).

The move holds significance considering signals are placed at a distance of 450-750 metres along the rail lines on the Mumbai suburban section. When a train passes a yellow signal, an audio alert stating ‘next signal is red, be careful’ will be announced as a warning to the motorman.

“The audio alert devices will avert accidents, collisions and derailments caused owing to human errors,” Shivraj Manaspure, chief PRO, CR, said.

Additionally, the points on rail tracks, which are a vital aspect of the signalling system, are also being insulated to minimise failures. To curb the issues with track and point failures, the authorities are also waterproofing related equipment. They have identified vulnerable areas susceptible to short circuits and shielded the point machines with airtight seals to prevent water ingress. According to CR engineers, factors contributing to point failures include water obstruction, cable faults, point machine malfunctions and indoor circuit faults.

The CR has begun work on protecting the points on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Byculla stretch. So far, 25 point machines have undergone modifications. There are 431 points on the CSMT-Kalyan section and 138 points on the CSMT-Panvel section.

The provision of audio alert units will help avoid cases of signal passing at danger (SPAD) and avert accidents. SPAD cases usually occur when a train crosses the red signal. Though it might not lead to any physical injuries to people, it is still considered an accident.

According to the figures provided by the CR in mid-July, Mumbai saw at least six failures a day that led to delays in local train operations. Between April 1 and July 13, there were 646 failures ranging from pulling of emergency alarm chain, signal failures, track defects, opening of level crossing gates and other reasons including SPAD on the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines.