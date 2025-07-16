Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Authorities to clear airport roads of encroachment: Civic chief

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:16 AM IST

Encroachments and roadside parking along access roads to the airport have caused inconvenience to passengers and many have complained to authorities about missing flights despite leaving to the place in advance.

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has instructed officials to clear the roads connecting to the Pune International Airport of encroachments. Hindustan Times reported about illegal structures on roads leading to the airport causing traffic congestion.

Pune, India - May 29, 2020:Passengers get their luggage sanitized and get thermal check up and show the registered Arogya sethu app ahead of boarding the flight at Pune International Airport in Pune, India, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - May 29, 2020:Passengers get their luggage sanitized and get thermal check up and show the registered Arogya sethu app ahead of boarding the flight at Pune International Airport in Pune, India, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

“We will launch a coordinated drive with the traffic police to clear encroachments and initiate road widening in the area,” said Ram.

Encroachments and roadside parking along access roads to the airport have caused inconvenience to passengers and many have complained to authorities about missing flights despite leaving to the place in advance.

With an increase in domestic and international flights, the airport has seen a surge in passenger numbers. However, the growing vehicular pressure near the airport especially around key spots such as Aeromall, educational institutions, residential complexes, and luxury hotels has led to chronic traffic snarls. Cab drivers parking vehicles along roadside further exacerbate the problem.

“Traffic congestion in this area has become a routine issue,” said Dinesh Jain, a regular flyer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Authorities to clear airport roads of encroachment: Civic chief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On