Authorities to clear airport roads of encroachment: Civic chief

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has instructed officials to clear the roads connecting to the Pune International Airport of encroachments. Hindustan Times reported about illegal structures on roads leading to the airport causing traffic congestion. Pune, India - May 29, 2020:Passengers get their luggage sanitized and get thermal check up and show the registered Arogya sethu app ahead of boarding the flight at Pune International Airport in Pune, India, on Friday, May 29, 2020. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

“We will launch a coordinated drive with the traffic police to clear encroachments and initiate road widening in the area,” said Ram.

Encroachments and roadside parking along access roads to the airport have caused inconvenience to passengers and many have complained to authorities about missing flights despite leaving to the place in advance.

With an increase in domestic and international flights, the airport has seen a surge in passenger numbers. However, the growing vehicular pressure near the airport especially around key spots such as Aeromall, educational institutions, residential complexes, and luxury hotels has led to chronic traffic snarls. Cab drivers parking vehicles along roadside further exacerbate the problem.

“Traffic congestion in this area has become a routine issue,” said Dinesh Jain, a regular flyer.