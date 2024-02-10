Auto unions to hold protest against e-challans on Feb 16

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw unions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will hold a silent protest against the implementation of the e-challan system on February 16. Union members will gather at the Azad Maidan and outside regional transport offices (RTO) and collectorates to demand a return to paper challans, as they argue that e-challans are issued randomly and without their knowledge, even in case when there are no violations. HT Image

The protest comes at a time when the accumulated traffic fine over the past five years has touched ₹685 crore, with auto drivers being the major defaulters. It is likely to impact public transport on road as the BEST bus services are already depleted.

The unions, which decided to hold a protest during a meeting in Dadar on February 9, say the traffic police often click photos of auto rickshaws and levy fines through the e-challan system wrongfully. “Almost 90% of the 2.6 lakh auto drivers have e-challans against them, with the fine amount ranging between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000. In some cases, the fine amount is ₹20,000 to ₹22,000,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, president of MMR’s largest auto rickshaw union.

Rao and other union representatives said the government waive off fines imposed wrongly through the e-challan system and return to paper challans. “Our demand is that the government should collect 20-25% of the pending fines and waive off the rest. Some states have already done so,” said Thampy Kurien, another auto rickshaw union leader.

The unions also want the traffic police to confiscate the license of drivers found breaching traffic rules rather than impose fines on the permit holder again and again.

RTO officials, however, said that auto rickshaw were among the worst offenders when it came to traffic violations. “They ferry more passengers than permitted at a given time. There are complaints of autos being parked at no parking zones,” said an officer.

But union representatives demanded that the government make provision for more parking spaces. “Many vehicles are parked haphazardly but it is only autos which that are targetted, photographed, and fined. Why can’t public parking spaces be allotted to auto rickshaws,” asked Rao.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA is working out a plan to have dedicated parking spots for autos inside the Jio World Center at Bandra Kurla Complex. This is expected to ease parking issues at the business district.