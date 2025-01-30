Navi Mumbai: A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed in the early hours of Wednesday when a speeding Honda City crashed into two parked rickshaws near Juinagar railway station. Autorickshaw driver dies as speeding car crashes into parked vehicles near Juinagar railway station

The deceased, identified as Ghanshyam Jaiswal, a resident of Turbhe, had parked his rickshaw and was asleep inside when the accident occurred. The second rickshaw, driven by Rajendra Wankalas, had arrived later and was parked in front of Jaiswal’s vehicle. Wankalas and his son had stepped out for tea moments before the collision.

According to police, the Honda City, travelling from Panvel towards Mumbai, lost control and rammed into both parked rickshaws. “Since the other two were outside, they escaped unhurt. However, Jaiswal, who was inside his vehicle, bore the full impact and died on the spot,” said an official.

The driver of the car, Vishnu Devanand Rathod, 27, a civil engineer from Mankhurd, has been booked under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(A)(B) (act endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 184 (dangerous driving and the penalties for it) of the Motor Vehicles Act. He has been arrested by Nerul police.