Bandra residents seek safeguards in new promenade policy

MUMBAI: Citizen groups in Bandra (west), home to three waterfront promenades, have urged the civic administration to preserve these public spaces primarily for walking, recreation and sports, while regulating or even prohibiting commercial events, food plazas and advertising installations. Mumbai, India. Aug 10, 2026 - A section of the Bandra Reclamation promenade is temporarily closed to the public due to ongoing repair work. Mumbai, India. Aug 10, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

They said they are firmly opposed to promenades being managed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, fearing it would lead to commercial exploitation of these iconic open spaces.

This was the focus of a series of suggestions they submitted to the BMC Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state authorities, which are drafting a comprehensive policy to govern Mumbai’s promenades. The move follows a meeting convened by Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar on August 25 and attended by officials from BMC, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Apart from the three in Bandra (west) – at Bandstand, Carter Road and Bandra Reclamation – other promenades in Mumbai include waterfront stretches at Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face.

No PPP model

IMPACT, a citizens’ group representing over 100 buildings on Carter Road, said promenades must be brought under the BMC’s direct control and maintained through public funds, rather than managed through a PPP model.

In their letter submitted at the end of August, residents pointed out that the Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face promenades are maintained by the civic body, saying they saw no reason to use a PPP model for the three Bandra promenades.

If the difficulty is that these are MMB properties, a way should be found to bring them within the BMC’s control. Public funds and citizens’ taxes should be sufficient to maintain them, residents say, adding that maintenance had been successfully undertaken with the involvement of residents’ associations.

No large hoardings

A key suggestion is barring large LED hoardings and advertising panels along the promenades, which could raise safety concerns and cause light pollution, potentially distracting motorists.

They have also urged the authorities to examine whether such advertising structures are permissible on the seaward side of promenades and have raised the issue with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

If advertising must be permitted to generate revenue for maintenance, it should be limited to small, unobtrusive panels rather than large LED or tall advertising structures.

Restricting food activity

Residents have suggested that commercial food plazas be barred on promenades, as cooking activities posed serious risks. They also cited garbage, rodents and hygiene as reasons.

Citizens argued that while the Koli community should have access to these public spaces like other residents, this should not mean allowing commercial cooking and food vending.

Remaining open spaces

Residents have suggested that the new policy should clearly define the primary purpose of promenades – which should remain walking, recreation and sports-related activities.

They also objected to the increasing use of Carter Road for marketing events, including events involving loud music and early-morning activity. This did not happen when citizen groups were involved in managing the promenade, they pointed out. They have therefore sought clear guidelines on the nature, timing, frequency and scale of events permitted.

Public consultation

The residents have also called for meaningful public consultation before the policy is finalised. They said that while they were informed that a public consultation had been held and around 200 people attended, a separate representation opposing commercialisation of the Bandra promenades had been endorsed by 82 buildings and housing societies and submitted to the MMB in June 2026.

Citizen groups have urged the authorities to incorporate such representations while framing the common policy. Moreover, they said, the new rules must apply equally to all Mumbai promenades, irrespective of the agency that owns or manages the land.

Dinesh Pallewad, assistant municipal commissioner, H-West ward, said, “A committee will be formed with the civic chief and members from MMB and other stakeholders to formulate this policy.”